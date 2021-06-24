Suspect of June 12 Austin mass shooting found, held in custody

19-year-old De’Ondre Jermirris White is now in custody at Killeen City Jail, after attempting to evade arrest.

White held an arrest warrant for murder in connection with the June 12 Austin mass shooting and was in hiding after he changed his appearance, cutting and dying his hair.

Members of the United States Marshals Service – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Killeen Police Department Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) were able to locate White Thursday, June 24, at about 2:23 p.m.

“The tragic incident that occurred in Austin on June 12th received nationwide attention and we are happy to report that the murder suspect is in custody. We would like to thank the US Marshals Service and our SWAT team for their dedication and persistence to help close a chapter in this investigation. We are glad to work with dedicated professionals that are committed to keep our communities safe regardless of boundaries. This case covered multiple jurisdictions and together we were able to locate and take into custody a violent fugitive,” said Killeen Chief Charles Kimble.

White was found at the 1300 block of Anna Lee Drive.



