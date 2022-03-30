Suspect involved in domestic disturbance dies after being detained by Killeen officers

Killeen police are investigating after a suspect in a domestic disturbance incident died after he was taken into custody.

Police said around 7:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Lake Road in reference to the domestic disturbance.

"Upon the officer’s arrival, they were told the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation and the suspect involved would possibly flee on foot," said Killeen police.

Officers observed the suspect running towards Rancier Avenue, and other officers in the area were able to locate and detain him in the 4200 block of Rancier Avenue.

"The suspect complained about a medical issue and officers contacted paramedics for assistance," said police. "EMS arrived and transported the suspect to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights where he was pronounced deceased."

The Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate this incident and there is no other information at this time, according to Killeen police.

