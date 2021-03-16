Some Temple residents may be without power after crash takes out power line pole

TEMPLE, TX — Several residents may be without power after a vehicle crashed into a power line pole.
The crash happened at the intersection of South 31st Street and Sleepy Hollow Lane.
The intersection has been closed and will be closed for a couple of hours. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
Authorities say residents in the area may be without power.
