Some Temple residents may be without power after crash takes out power line pole

Posted at 2:44 PM, Mar 16, 2021
TEMPLE, TX — Several residents may be without power after a vehicle crashed into a power line pole.

The crash happened at the intersection of South 31st Street and Sleepy Hollow Lane.

The intersection has been closed and will be closed for a couple of hours. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Authorities say residents in the area may be without power.

