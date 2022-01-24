Six arrested for ‘riot’ at Copperas Cove-Harker Heights basketball game

Police in Central Texas have arrested six individuals after a riot at Copperas Cove High School during a basketball game.

Copperas Cove police said they responded to the high school around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, in reference to a fight. Officers were directed to a gymnasium where a UIL basketball game between Copperas Cove High School and Harker Heights High School took place.

"A physical altercation involving athletes from both schools escalated into a nearby hallway where school and law enforcement officials intervened, causing a large crowd to move toward the altercation," said police.

Following an investigation, misdemeanor arrest warrants for Riot Participation were issued for Terrance Lavar Carter Jr, 19, Aidan Ali Nageeullah, 17, Christopher Jermaine Pullen Jr, 17, Dequan Savales Seda, 19, Devon Keon Seda, 18, Jerry Lewis Thomas, 17.

All six individuals were arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn and received a $3000 surety bond.

A warrant for Roderick William Pollard, a 17-year-old Killeen resident, is still outstanding, said police.

"There were three juveniles charged in connection with this incident," said Copperas Cove police. "Per policy, no information will be released on the juveniles."