Silver Alert issued for missing Bell County woman with dementia

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing elderly woman out of southeast Bell County who has dementia.

A Silver Alert has also been issued.

Janet Bartoo, 73, was last seen leaving her residence at the 12000 block of Lutheran Church Road in Bartlett, TX at 11:00am Saturday April 17 in a chocolate brown 2010 Ford Explorer displaying Texas License plate CT3V003.

She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

The vehicle also displays a US Navy sticker on the back window of the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Bartoo suffers from dementia and becomes disorientated easily, the Bell County Sheriff's Office said.

She did not inform family members at the residence that she was leaving and it’s unknown what her intended destination is.

Family is not aware of Bartoo’s clothing she was wearing when she left her home, according to the sheriff's office.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Janet Bartoo, or comes in contact with her or her vehicle, please make contact with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at (254) 933-5412 or simply call 911.

