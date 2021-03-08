Shoemaker High sophomore named Fort Hood Youth of the Year

Iyana Moses, a sophomore at Shoemaker High School, has been named the Fort Hood Youth of the Year, Killeen ISD announced Monday.

After completing a series of essays for the local competition at the Bronco Youth Center, where Moses has attended since eighth grade, she advanced to compete against all four Fort Hood Youth clubs.

Moses prepared for interviews at the Fort Hood level by practicing with her Junior ROTC instructor and an AVID teacher at Shoemaker High School.

KISD said she uses her acquired skills from club and church leaders to open up to reliable people and be more aware of the feelings of others, which she used to help explain her case to the judges.

Moses is now preparing for the State Military Youth of the Year Competition, held virtually this year, where she will deliver a speech and compete against upstanding youth across the state.

“I know how much difference I can make,” she said. “This has been such a learning and growing experience. I’m pushing myself. I’ve had a lot of setbacks, but now I’m making a difference in my family and my community.”

Established in 1947, the Youth of the Year and Military Youth of the Year competitions are a component of the opportunities provided to you through the Boys and Girls Clubs. Aiming to promote service to club, community and family, as well as achieving academic success and having attributes of a strong moral character life goals, and poise are all a part of the judging process to receive this title.

Each stage of the competition allows students to compete for scholarships.

KISD said thousands of Boys and Girls Club teens across the country participate in local, state and regional competitions to fight for a spot as one of six teens to advance to the national competition.