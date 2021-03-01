Robert Gray Army Airfield receives $1.7 million in federal grants to mitigate spread of Coronavirus

KILLEEN, TX — United States Senator John Cornyn announced today that Robert Gray Army Airfield in Killeen was awarded a federal grant to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

The airfield was awarded $1,796,310 in federal grants to help mitigate the spread of Coronavirus at the airport and to provide economic relief.

The funding comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020 in which Senator Cornyn voted in favor of in December.

“Quality transportation services are vital for boosting local economic growth, and now, more than ever, we must ensure airports have the support they need to get Texans from point A to point B,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I will continue doing everything I can to bolster our response to these unprecedented hardships, and I look forward to seeing the impact this funding will have on Killeen and the rest of our great state.”