Police searching for suspect in aggravated robbery at Killeen IHOP

Posted at 2:09 PM, Nov 15, 2022
Police are searching for the suspect in an aggravated robbery at a Killeen IHOP on Monday.

Police said they responded just before 9 p.m. to the IHOP in the 700 block of W Central Texas Expressway. The man entered the restaurant and sat at a table before he displayed a firearm and demanded money.

"The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash," said police. "The suspect was wearing gloves and had a medical mask over his face."

The suspect was also seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a hood over his head, dark-colored pants, and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

