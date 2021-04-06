Police: Man arrested after attempting to hit woman with vehicle during argument

TEMPLE, TX — A 26-year-old woman is being treated at Baylor Scott and White and a male is in custody after Temple Police said he attempted to hit her with his vehicle and crashed into a building.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault call around 1:30 p.m. after the victim and 28-year-old Christopher Anderson got into an argument.

During the argument, the victim jumped out of the vehicle and witnesses said Anderson attempted to run her over, according to police.

Anderson crashed into Discount Tire, 721 SW H K Dodgen Loop.

The victim was transported to the ER for minor injuries she sustained when jumping from the vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said this case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

