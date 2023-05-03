Police: Arrest made after Killeen man found shot to death inside home

UPDATE

KILLEEN, Texas — Police have made an arrest in the death of a Killeen man who was shot to death Sunday inside his home.

Lewis Carl Hunt, 41, is now facing murder charges.

Officers found the body of Kenny Ray Morgan, 42, with a fatal gunshot wound after being dispatched around 3:30 p.m.

An hour later, the justice of the peace pronounced Morgan dead at the home in the 1700 block of Old FM 440.

According to a news release, Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman arraigned Hunt and set his bond at $1 million. Hunt remains in the Bell County Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police said the crime is an active murder investigation, and detectives so far have made no arrests.

They are asking the public to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) if anyone has information on the case.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder.

Killeen police said this is the third murder of 2023.