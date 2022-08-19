Watch Now
HometownBell County

Actions

Over 1,000 customers affected by power outages in Bell County

Police asking for cooperation in power outage
KXXV
(Source: KXXV)
Police asking for cooperation in power outage
Posted at 4:36 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 17:36:34-04

Over 1,000 customers were affected by power outages in Bell County Friday afternoon, according to Oncor's outage map.

The online outage map is updated every 10 minutes. Restoration times for the affected areas ranged from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"A good way to ensure that your outage is reported and to stay informed is to enroll in the My Oncor Alerts program," said the company website. "You can also call us at 888.313.4747."

One area of Killeen had 858 affected customers alone as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, restoration time for the neighborhood is currently unknown.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019