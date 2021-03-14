One dead, another injured after wrong-way crash on US-190

A woman has died and another man was injured after a wrong-way crash on US 190 in Bell County.

Texas DPS identified Jeanette Garcia Castellanos, 45, of Moody, as the deceased.

Troopers responded to a report of a two vehicle fatality crash on US 190 near Heidenheimer around 9:23PM on March 11.

Prior to the crash, a citizen called 911 and reported that a Green Toyota Corolla was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of US 190.

According to DPS, a 2000 Toyota Corolla Sedan, operated by Castellanos, was traveling the wrong way on US 190.

The Toyota collided head on with a 1999 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck, operated by a 45 year-old male from Cameron, Texas, that was traveling eastbound.

Castellanos was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Theodore Duffield.

The driver of the Dodge pick-up was transported to Scott & White Hospital in Temple with incapacitating injuries.

DPS said the crash investigation is still active and open.

In the event a wrong-way driver suddenly appears, having your full attention on the road could save your life, DPS reminded drivers.

"If you see a wrong-way driver coming toward you, do your best to pull over to the shoulder. Don't apply the brakes," DPS said. "It's better to swerve out of the way, and you will likely only have a few split seconds to react. Once you are safely off of the roadway call 911 and provide authorities with your location, vehicle description of the wrong way driver, and direction of travel."