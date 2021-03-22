One dead, another injured after major crash near Fort Hood Street

KILLEEN, TX — A 21-year-old man has died after a major crash Monday morning near Fort Hood Street.

Police identified Brandon Waterbury as the deceased.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the area of Fort Hood Street and Westover Drive in reference to a major crash on Monday, March 22, 2021, at approximately 6:07 a.m.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located one of the drivers pinned in his vehicle.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a blue Nissan Sentra was traveling southbound in the inside lane in the 1500 block of S. Fort Hood Street.

A white Ford F150 pickup traveling northbound in the inside lane, went into the southbound lanes, and collided with the Nissan.

Both vehicles came to a rest in the grassy portion of the west side of Fort Hood Street, according to police.

The driver of the Ford was transported to Baylor Scott and White in serious condition.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the Nissan, Brandon Waterbury, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 8:17a.m., by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

KPD said the investigation is ongoing and at this time no other information will be released.

