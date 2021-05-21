Officer involved in the fatal shooting of Patrick Warren Sr. will not be prosecuted

KILLEEN, TX — On Friday, May 19, 2021, the Texas Rangers presented the case to the Bell County Grand Jury for review.

After deliberation, no prosecution will take place against Officer Reynaldo Contreras.

On Sunday, January 10, Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue for a 911 call in reference to a psychiatric call.

Officer Contreras, a five-year veteran of the Killeen Police Department, was placed on administrative leave after the shooting in January.

According to the department, the officer initially used his "conducted energy weapon," which was ineffective. The officer then discharged his duty weapon during the encounter, striking the subject.