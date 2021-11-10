Nolanville police identify driver who died after driving off I-14 into Nolan Creek

NOLANVILLE, Texas — Nolanville police have identified the driver who went off the eastbound I-14 and landed into Nolan Creek as 32-year-old Dean Haniff of Killeen.

According to police, at approximately 5:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Nolanville PD responded to a crash on eastbound I-14.

It was reported that a vehicle was seen going off the highway and landed in Nolan Creek.

Preliminary reports indicated the driver of a black 2021 Hyundai Sonata, traveling east on Central Texas Expressway, may have been driving at a high speed when he struck a guardrail and lost control of his vehicle.

The vehicle came to a rest on the west side of Nolan Creek.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Haniff was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 Judge Cooke at 6:59 pm.

Next of kin was notified and an autopsy was ordered.

The cause of the accident is not yet known and an investigation is ongoing.