National Weather Service of Fort Worth confirms EF-0 tornado in Bell County

National Weather Service Fort Worth
Posted at 5:03 PM, May 17, 2021
BELL COUNTY — The National Weather Service of Fort Worth confirmed a tornado occurred west of Troy on Sunday morning.

In a tweet, the National Weather Service of Fort Worth confirmed an EF-0 tornado occurred along Willow Grove Rd on Sunday at 11:15 am.

The tornado had max winds of 75 mph.

