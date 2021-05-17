National Weather Service of Fort Worth confirms EF-0 tornado in Bell County

BELL COUNTY — The National Weather Service of Fort Worth confirmed a tornado occurred west of Troy on Sunday morning.
In a tweet, the National Weather Service of Fort Worth confirmed an EF-0 tornado occurred along Willow Grove Rd on Sunday at 11:15 am.
The tornado had max winds of 75 mph.
The Bell county tornado that occurred west of Troy along Willow Grove Rd yesterday at 11:15 am has been rated an EF-0 with max winds of 75 mph. #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/Flk3OrkADs— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) May 17, 2021