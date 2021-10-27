Watch
Multiple crashes slows down drivers in both directions on I-35 in Temple

Posted at 8:57 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 09:57:05-04

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is warning drivers of traffic delays on I-35.

In a tweet, Temple PD says the rain has resulted in multiple crashes on the northbound and southbound lanes of I-35.

Temple PD is advising drivers to slow down and use caution while driving.

