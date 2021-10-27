Multiple crashes slows down drivers in both directions on I-35 in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is warning drivers of traffic delays on I-35.
In a tweet, Temple PD says the rain has resulted in multiple crashes on the northbound and southbound lanes of I-35.
Temple PD is advising drivers to slow down and use caution while driving.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Drivers can expect delays on this rainy Wednesday morning on northbound and southbound I-35 due to multiple crashes. Take it slow and use caution while driving, Temple! pic.twitter.com/5FOyJAUkkD— Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) October 27, 2021