Man who picked up hitchhiker stabbed to death, Temple police say

Temple police are investigating a stabbing death after a man picked up a hitchhiker who took off with his vehicle.

Police said they are searching for a white 2019 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Texas License Plate MKW5208.

"If anyone sees this vehicle contact 911 immediately and do not approach, suspect is considered armed and dangerous," said police.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 2600 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The man who had been injured was transported to Baylor Scott and White hospital and later died due to his injuries.

"The suspect is described as a while male with red hair, who drove away southbound on MLK Dr," said police.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously."