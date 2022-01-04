Man hospitalized after crashing into Amtrak train Wednesday afternoon

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old man is hospitalized after colliding into an Amtrak train in his pickup truck.

The incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at the railroad crossing in Mills Lane, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The man was driving westbound on Mills Lane when he failed to yield at the railroad crossing for the approaching southbound train.

The train then collided with the rear passenger side of the pick-up truck.

The driver was transported by air ambulance to Scott & White Hospital in Temple for incapacitating injuries.

No injures or derailments were reported from anyone on the Amtrak train.