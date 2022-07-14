TEMPLE, Texas — A man is hospitalized after being discovered with severe injuries on Old Waco Road, police said.

Around 12:20 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to Old Waco Road where they discovered a male driver suffering from severe injuries, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police said the driver was discovered between the intersections of Hogan and Steve on Old Waco Road.

He was transported to Baylor Scott and White with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

However, police have since described it as a "vehicular accident."

Old Waco Road is expected to be closed until further notice as police investigate.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.