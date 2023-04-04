Man arrested in Temple after threatening another person with a knife, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — A male suspect is in custody after threatening another person with a knife, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Avenue D on reports of an aggravated assault, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police said the suspect later returned to the area and was then arrested, and taken to the Bell County Jail.

No injuries were reported in the incident, Temple police said.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.