Man arrested for allegedly crashing into Killeen PD patrol unit, fleeing the scene

KILLEEN, TX — A man has been arrested for allegedly crashing into a police patrol unit and fleeing the scene.

According to the Killeen Police Department, around 9:25 p.m. on March 4, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Trimmier Road and Stan Schlueter Loop to help a Killeen Police sergeant that was involved in a crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed the sergeant was traveling northbound on Trimmier Road and entered the intersection with a green light. Police say a dark-colored Dodge Charger traveling westbound on Stan Schlueter Loop ran the red light, colliding with the patrol unit.

The driver of the Charger fled the scene and failed to render aid. The sergeant sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later, the department says officers were notified that someone was attempting to report a Dodge Charger stolen. Through the investigation, Traffic Investigators were able to identify the individual reporting the stolen vehicle was the suspect involved in the hit-and-run crash.

The suspect was located and arrested for false report to a police officer.

The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney's Office for review, and a complaint was returned charging 43-year-old Tajuan Carvell Brooks with accident involving injury- failure to stop and render aid.

Brooks is currently waiting arraignment in the Killeen City Jail.

Killeen PD says the investigation is ongoing.