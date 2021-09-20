Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Local baker wins first round of Halloween Wars on Food Network

items.[0].image.alt
Lily's Cakes on Facebook
Halloween Wars, Lily's Cakes
Posted at 2:54 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 15:57:20-04

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The owner of Lily's Cakes in Harker Heights competed in the first episode of Halloween Wars on Food Network Sunday night.

The Bell County baker competed against three other teams of bakers to come up with the best possessed toy cake.

Their team, Ghosts with the Most, came up with the concept of creating a cake that shows a girl making her own toy.

Team Ghosts with the Most included Lilian "Lily" Halabi, Kim Simons and Jewel Burgess.

Their show stopping cake took home the win, advancing them to the next round.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019