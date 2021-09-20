Local baker wins first round of Halloween Wars on Food Network

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The owner of Lily's Cakes in Harker Heights competed in the first episode of Halloween Wars on Food Network Sunday night.

The Bell County baker competed against three other teams of bakers to come up with the best possessed toy cake.

Their team, Ghosts with the Most, came up with the concept of creating a cake that shows a girl making her own toy.

Team Ghosts with the Most included Lilian "Lily" Halabi, Kim Simons and Jewel Burgess.

Their show stopping cake took home the win, advancing them to the next round.

