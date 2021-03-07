KISD mourns passing of longtime Killeen High teacher

KILLEEN, TX — A Killeen High School history teacher has passed away at the age of 55, the district announced Sunday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David “Scott” Dumler, a history teacher at Killeen High School," KISD said in a statement.

"For over 25 years Mr. Dumler captivated students by immersing them in historical periods using music, costumes, and instruments. Described as 'phenomenal,' Mr. Dumler created daily videos for his virtual learners and when he became too ill, he asked colleagues to continue to the tradition on his behalf. His brilliance and dedication to education will now become part of the history at the campus he loved."

KISD said during his tenure, some referred to him as Coach Dumler, as he led students to numerous wins while donning maroon and white.

"We offer our condolences and prayers to the entire Dumler family during this difficult time. A crisis counseling team will be available for grieving students and staff."

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.