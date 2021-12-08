Killeen Public Library to forgive fees in exchange for donations to Animal Shelter

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen Library is erasing citizens' overdue fees and resetting library account balances to $0 to help the Killeen Animal Shelter.

The annual program takes place until Dec. 22 and gives citizens the opportunity to bring a donation to one of the two public libraries.

The list of acceptable donations includes blankets, pet food, pet shampoo, toys, collars, leashes, bowls and wipes.

The program doesn't apply to items for which a Municipal Court summons has been issued, nor lost or damaged items.

Donations can be made at the Main Library at 205 E. Church Avenue on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donations can also be made at Copper Mountain Branch Library at 3000 South WS Young Drive on Monday and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

For questions, please call (254) 501-8996/7871.