Killeen police seize drugs, guns, and cash from residence, 1 person arrested

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police seized several different drugs, five guns, and several thousand dollars in cash from a residence on Friday.

According to authorities, the Killeen Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant at about 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Duncan Avenue, recovering four handguns and one shotgun.

Police also seized 320 grams of THC gummies, 240 grams of THC wax, 74 grams of ecstasy, 2.2 pounds of cocaine, 3.8 pounds of marijuana and marijuana plants, and about $66,000 in cash.

One person was arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail — charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.