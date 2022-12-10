Killeen police searching for person of interest in burglaries

Killeen police are searching for a person of interest in various business burglaries on Rancier Avenue and North Fort Hood Street.

The burglaries took place between Sunday, Dec. 4, to Thursday, Dec. 8.

"Detectives obtained video footage from the businesses and would like to speak to the individual in these photos," said the police department.

The individual was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, pajama pants, and Croc shoes.

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department Property Crime Unit are seeking the publics assistance in identifying a Person of Interest.

"Please contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 if you have any information about this individual," said police.