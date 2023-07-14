Killeen police searching for missing elderly man

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating a missing elderly man.

Bievenido "Benny" Rios, 79, was last seen in the 2100 block of Ruger Drive on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Rios' spouse saw him when she left residence that morning, and Rios was not home at around 5 p.m. when she returned.

Rios is a Hispanic male with brown eyes, is five feet seven inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds. He also has gray/white hair with a mustache and sideburns.

Rios always wears a cowboy hat, and was last seen wearing black or brown pants and black shoes.

Rios' family also shared that he was diagnosed with dementia.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for his absence. Anyone who sees Benny, is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department (254) 501-8830 or call 9-1-1 immediately.

The goal is to get Benny home safely to his family.