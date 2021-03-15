Menu

Killeen Police searching for man missing since March 13

Posted at 6:04 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 19:04:07-04

KILLEEN, TX — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who left his residence on foot March 13.

Detectives are requesting the public's assistance in locating Jay Barrett Bowers.

He was reported missing on March 15, 2021 by family members, according to police.

They last heard from him on March 13, 2021 when he left on foot from his residence located in the 4700 block of Old Homestead Street.

He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue jean shorts with no shoes.

Anyone who may have information on Jay’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.

