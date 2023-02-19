Killeen police: Motorist dead after driving dirt bike 'illegally' with no lights

KILLEEN, Texas — A man is dead after driving a dirt bike "illegally" on the road with no helmet and no lights, police said.

Around 6:46 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of Westcliff Road and Moonlight Drive after reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Upon arrival, police said they located an unconscious male lying in the roadway.

Killeen police said emergency personnel immediately began life-saving measures.

The male was then transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he died from his injuries, police said.

Lamar Lavance Lilly, 28, was declared dead at 8:59 p.m. by medical staff, Kileen police said.

Police said Lily had been going eastbound on Westcliff Road at a high rate of speed when a Mercedes traveling westbound began to turn southbound onto Moonlight Drive.

At that moment, Killeen police said the dirt bike struck the passenger side of the car.

Police said the impact caused Lily to be ejected from the dirt bike, coming to a rest in the roadway.

The driver of the car remained on the scene, Killeen police said.

Killeen police said the dirt bike was reportedly stolen out of Nolanville.