Killeen police investigating murder of 30-year-old man following a domestic incident

Killeen police are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man following a domestic incident on Thursday.

Police said around 2:38 a.m. they arrived at the 600 block of Leo Lane to find Denzell Roderick Jordan suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers performed life saving measures until paramedics arrived.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a domestic incident occurred at the residence when the suspect displayed a weapon and shot the victim," said police.

The suspect then fled the scene but detectives were able to locate and transport them to Killeen City Jail.

Jordan was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 3:30 a.m. An autopsy is to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

"Detectives are actively investigating this Murder and there is no additional information at this time," said police.