Killeen police investigating hit and run crash that injured 25-year-old man

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash on Saturday.

Officers dispatched to the 1300 block of Fort Hood Street around 2:13 a.m. to find a 25-year-old male victim lying on the roadway near the entrance to MJ’s Bar and Grill. The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White in an unknown condition; according to the police department, he is now reportedly stable.

"Witnesses told officers that the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid and continued driving northbound on Fort Hood Street," said Killeen police.

Officers are looking for a red vehicle with damage to the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killeen Police Traffic Unit at (254) 200-7904.