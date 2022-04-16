Killeen police investigating after body found in Nolan Creek

Killeen police are investigating after a body was found along the bank of Nolan Creek.

Police said around 4 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Avenue K following a report of a dead person found on the bank of the creek.

"Detectives have recently arrived on scene and information is limited," said police. "Cause of death will be pending autopsy."

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the person deceased at 4:55 p.m., according to police and an autopsy has been ordered at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

There is no further information at this time.