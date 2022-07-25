Killeen police are investigating a 24-year-old woman's death after she "failed to yield the right of way" and was struck by a vehicle.

Around 1:39 p.m. on Friday officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of West Elms Road in reference to a crash.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was standing on the eastbound sidewalk and failed to yield right of way to a motor vehicle that was traveling east in the outside lane when she stepped into the roadway," said police. "The pedestrian was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition."

Police said no injuries were reported by the occupant of the vehicle. However, 24-year-old Eliana Leigh Shoemate succumbed to her injuries and pronounced deceased at 3:15 p.m.

"There are no pending criminal charges for this crash," said police. "Investigators with the Traffic Unit continue to investigate this fatality and there is no other information at this time."