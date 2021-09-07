Killeen police investigate fatal shooting of 18-year-old man on Westcliff Road

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of Westcliff Road on Sept. 6 at approximately 11:31 P.M. in reference to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle near an apartment building with the male driver suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 18-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on Sept. 7 at 12:34 A.M by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at the scene.

An autopsy was ordered and will be performed at Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This marks the eleventh murder for the City of Killeen in 2021.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.

The investigation is still ongoing and no other information was made available.

