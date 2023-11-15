Killeen police find human remains, autopsy to be performed

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are investigating a death following the discovery of human remains on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Copperfield Circle in Killeen at around 3 p.m. where witnesses claimed there were human remains found in a wooded area.

"The remains will be sent for an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas to determine the cause of death and identity," authorities said.

This investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.

25 News will provide updates and additional details as they become available.