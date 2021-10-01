Killeen Police conducting death investigation after man found behind building

The Killeen Police Department is leading a death investigation after a deceased man was found behind a building.

Killeen police dispatched at around 2:49 p.m. on Thursday to the 1500 block of N 38th Street in reference to a man lying unconscious behind a building. Officers who arrived on the scene located the man, paramedics did not locate any signs of life.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are continuing to investigate the man's death.

There is no other information at this time, this story is developing.