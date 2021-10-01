Watch
Killeen Police conducting death investigation after man found behind building

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Source: KXXV)
Police
Posted at 4:47 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 17:47:59-04

The Killeen Police Department is leading a death investigation after a deceased man was found behind a building.

Killeen police dispatched at around 2:49 p.m. on Thursday to the 1500 block of N 38th Street in reference to a man lying unconscious behind a building. Officers who arrived on the scene located the man, paramedics did not locate any signs of life.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are continuing to investigate the man's death.

There is no other information at this time, this story is developing.

