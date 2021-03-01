Police: Anonymous tips lead to identification, arrest of shooting suspect

KILLEEN, TX — Killeen Police say multiple anonymous tips led to the identification and arrest of a shooting suspect.

On Sunday, February 28, 2021, Killeen Police Officers were dispatched to The Spot Bar and Restaurant at 10540 S. Fort Hood Rd for a call about a shooting victim.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a male victim with several gunshot wounds. Officers immediately started performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived on the scene.

The victim was then transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical but stable condition.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the victim was near a patio area when the suspect began shooting.

Witnesses reported the shooter was a male between 6'1" to 6'2" and weighed approximately 190 to 210 lbs. Witnesses also reported that the suspect had short hair, a goatee and wore a white long sleeve shirt with grey pants.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Killeen PD says Violent Crimes Unit detectives received numerous anonymous tips regarding the identity of the shooter.

The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney's Office, and a complaint was returned charging 37-year-old Robert Theodore Jones with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

On March 5 around 8:30 a.m., the United States Marshals Service - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Jones in the 3000 block of Dannen Court. He was transported to the Bell County Jail.

Killeen PD says the victim has since been released from the hospital.

Additional charges are pending.