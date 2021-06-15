Killeen Police asking for help identifying suspect in Aggravated Robbery

KILLEEN, TX — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business.

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at approximately 10:08 am, Killeen Police responded to an Aggravated Robbery at the Subway located at 3903 W Stan Schlueter Loop.

It was reported a man entered the business and displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as approximately 6 ft tall with a medium build. The suspect was wearing a black baseball hat, a gray and black "jersey" with "Brooklyn" on it, light-colored shorts, dark-colored shoes and has an orange and white gator around his neck.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have any information about this to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

