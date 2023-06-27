Killeen police arrest 12 during 2-day prostitution sting

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police have arrested twelve individuals ranging from 20 to 48-years-old during an undercover prostitution operation.

According to authorities, the operation took place from June 15 to June 16, and began due to an increase of complaints about prostitution throughout the City of Killeen.

Members of the Killeen Police Department's Organized Crimes Unit assisted in the arrests of the following suspects:

· Monique Davila, 31 years-old, Prostitution

· Diana Arispe, 34 years-old, Prostitution

· Nadia Browder, 38 years-old, Prostitution

· Heaven Sarmiento, 20 years-old, Prostitution

· Elyshia Bullion, 22 years-old, Prostitution

· Lawrence Daniels, 45 years-old, Prostitution

· Jiaya Hunter, 21 years-old, Prostitution

· Stephany Ann Carver, 40 years-old, Prostitution and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon

· Angelo Frazier, 48 years-old, Solicitation of Prostitution

· Jose Luis Facundo, 26 years-old, Solicitation of Prostitution

· Rakeem Jamal Nelson, 31 years-old, Felon in Possession of a Weapon

· Daniel James Estrada, 36 years-old, Solicitation of Prostitution