Killeen PD searching for man who has been missing for 7 months

KILLEEN, TX — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who has been missing for seven months.

Authorities say 52-year-old Michael Howard Havekost was last seen on September 4, 2020.

On September 14, 2020, Havekost's family members reported to officers that they had not heard from him in a week. They reported he was staying at the Days Inn located at 6200 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen.

Havekost is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds with bald or very short blonde hair and hazel eyes. He also wears prescription glasses and hearing aids.

KXXV

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killeen PD at (254) 501-8800 or their local law enforcement agency.