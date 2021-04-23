Watch
Killeen PD search for missing 16-year-old last seen on April 2

Killeen Police Department
Jaquan Tahaj Davis
Posted at 2:48 PM, Apr 23, 2021
KILLEEN, TX — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Authorities say Jaquan Tahaj Davis was last seen by his family on April 2 leaving their home around 9:30 p.m. The family filed a report on April 8.

Davis is described as six feet, 185 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

