Killeen PD search for missing 16-year-old last seen on April 2

KILLEEN, TX — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Authorities say Jaquan Tahaj Davis was last seen by his family on April 2 leaving their home around 9:30 p.m. The family filed a report on April 8.

Davis is described as six feet, 185 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES.