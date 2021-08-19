Killeen mayor declares local state of disaster due to COVID-19

KILLEEN, TX — Mayor Jose Segarra has declared a local state of disaster for the City of Killeen due to COVID-19.

The declaration is effective today and will "continue upon approval by the City Council of Killeen, remaining in effect until it is terminated by the mayor."

In the declaration, Mayor Segarra cites "significant increase in active COVID-19 cases" as a reason for the action.

The move activates the City of Killeen's emergency management plan, authorizing aid and assistance. The City is also authorized to "take any necessary actions to promote health and suppress the virus, including but not limited to quarantining patients, establishing quarantine stations, as well as testing stations, vaccination stations and emergency hospitals; and insuring compliance for those who do not comply with the City’s rules and directives."

Killeen residents are urged to get vaccinated to limit the spread of COVID-19. People can text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) to find their nearest vaccination site.

Residents can also call 1-800-232-0233 for vaccination information.

The City of Killeen is also encouraging residents to follow CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing.

