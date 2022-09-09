Killeen man in critical condition after he tracked down men who stole vehicle

A Killeen man tracked down three men who stole his vehicle but was shot and left in critical condition in an aggravated assault early Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. the Killeen Police Department responded to an aggravated assault in the 3200 block of Woodrow Drive.

The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital and is in critical condition, according to Killeen police. The man's vehicle, a black Dodge Charger, was reported stolen from a residence.

"The victim of the stolen vehicle traveled around the neighborhood and located his vehicle occupied by three black males," said police. "When he confronted the males, one of them fired a shot at the victim, striking him."

The suspects fled inside the stolen car and abandoned it after crashing it in the 4300 block of Maggie Drive.

"Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything, has video in the area of Maggie Dr and Woodrow Dr, or has information about this Aggravated Assault to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800," said police.