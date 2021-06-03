Killeen ISD to collaborate with Baylor Scott & White to provide COVID-19 vaccines to children 12+

KILLEEN, TX — Killeen ISD is collaborating with Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's to allow children 12 and older to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

McLane Children's medical team will travel to four campuses across KISD to provide the service for free to the community.

Parents, and or Guardians, must be present for a child to receive the vaccine.

There will be designated hours for parents to bring their child to receive the vaccine, no appointment is necessary.

A doctor and a nurse will be at each location to answer questions may have concerning the vaccine.

The sites will stay open until 6:30 pm.

There will be two opportunities to receive the first dose over the summer and the McLane Children's staff will return to the same campuses for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Adults can also receive the vaccine during designated times. KISD doesn't require staff or students to receive the vaccine.

Additional information and directions can be found on the KISD website.

