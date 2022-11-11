Killeen company looking to fill over 80 full-time remote positions

A company is looking to fill over 80 full-time remote positions as it expands in the Killeen area.

SWBC is a diversified financial services company that will be hosting an in-person career fair on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Positions available include customer service representatives, payment reminder services representatives, claims representatives, and claims adjusters.

"Management will be on-site to discuss the available positions with attendees and conduct interviews with interested candidates," said SWBC in the announcement.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center at 3601 S West South Young Drive.

For more information apply online at swbc.com/careers.