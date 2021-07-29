Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Killeen Animal Shelter near capacity, hosting free adoption event this weekend

items.[0].image.alt
Killeen Animal Shelter
Roxie - #A098842 and Pudding - #A101488
Killeen Animal Shelter
Posted at 1:34 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 14:34:01-04

KILLEEN, TX — As the Killeen Animal Shelter remains near capacity, it will be offering free adoptions from July 31 to August 1.

The shelter says fees will be waived for animals that are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped and standard rates apply to other animals.

The shelter has cats and dogs of all ages, breeds and sizes that are in need of their "fur-ever" homes.

Animals available for adoption can be viewed online.

The Killeen Animal Shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Dr. and they're open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm.

Those wanting to volunteer at the shelter can sign up online or by calling 254-526-4455.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE.jpg