Killeen Animal Shelter hosting free adoption event this weekend

KILLEEN, TX — As the Killeen Animal Shelter nears capacity, they will offer free adoptions from June 5 to June 6.

Fees for animals that have been sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped will be waived while standard rates apply for other animals.

"Fur-ever" homes are needed for dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, sizes and temperaments.

Animals available for adoption can be viewed online.

The Shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Drive and adoption hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm.

Those wanting to volunteer or foster can sign up online or call 254-526-4455.

