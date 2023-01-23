Indiana man ejected, killed in fiery rollover crash on IH-14 in Bell County: Texas DPS

BELL COUNTY, Texas — An Indiana man is dead after being ejected from his vehicle in a fiery rollover, Texas DPS said.

At 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were dispatched near mile marker 299 on Interstate 14 and SH 121 on reports of a one-vehicle rollover, according to Texas DPS.

Officials said a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, operated by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, IN, had been traveling westbound prior to the incident.

Texas DPS said Landin-Ariza failed to drive in a single lane and left the north side of the roadway, traveling onto the grass.

Immediately afterward, officials said the Chevrolet rolled over multiple times and caught fire.

Texas DPS said Landin-Ariza had not been wearing a safety belt at the time and was ejected from the vehicle.

Landin-Ariza was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

Next of kin have since been notified.

Texas DPS said no other vehicles or property damage was reported.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

"Texas DPS would like to remind motorists to always wear their safety belt," Sgt. Bryan Washko, Texas DPS said in a statement.

"Failing to be properly restrained is not only a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by fine, but it is also extremely dangerous,"

"Failing to wear your safety belt greatly increases the risk of serious bodily injury or death when involved in a crash."