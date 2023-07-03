'I'm lucky to be here': Belton rodeo announcer of over 30 years survives Stage 4 cancer

BELTON, Texas — For 99 years, Belton has celebrated the Fourth of July with an annual rodeo. For over three decades, the same man has been the voice of the rodeo from the announcer booth.

Charlie Throckmorton has been the familiar voice that many kids in Bell Country grew up hearing at the rodeo every year.

”I first worked their February rodeo here in 1988, and then I took on the Fourth of July with another announcer in 1990,” Throckmorton said.

“Then in 1991, [I was] by myself. I've been here that many years."

Belton holds a very special place in Throckmorton's heart — a place he almost had to say goodbye to when his health took a turn for the worse less than two years ago.

”I had Stage 4 liver cancer. A year and a half ago, they weren’t expecting me to live, and I took enough radiation and chemo that it’d like to have killed me, but it got rid of the cancer for right now."

“I feel very fortunate every day when I get up and take that microphone and greet and see people. I’m lucky to be here.”

This is something that rodeo clown, “Backflip” Johnny Dudley, says he knew couldn't keep his friend of almost 20 years down.

”This weekend is the first time I have worked with Charlie since his health scare, and he’s strong,” “Backflip” Johnny said.

“He’s back to old Charlie.”

Charlie is a man he had grown to love like a brother.

”He’s loud and he’s my friend, and I love Charlie Throckmorton,” “Backflip” Johnny said.

“I can’t wait to work this rodeo and many others of the next 10 to 20 years with Charlie Throckmorton.”

With a love for rodeo in his heart, Charlie says he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

”I'm going to keep going, I'm not ready to retire yet,” said Throckmorton.

“37 years — I just got started.”